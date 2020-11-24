1/1
Ronald A. Goerge
Ronald A. Goerge

DeWitt - Ronald Anthony Goerge was born July 6, 1959 to Anthony and Clarita (Rademacher) Goerge in St. Johns, Michigan. He joined his father in heaven on November 23, 2020 after many years of poor health. His life was a struggle and challenge, both mentally and physically, but he was an inspiration to many people and loved by all. Ron is survived by his mother, Clarita Goerge, brother, Larry Goerge, sisters, Ellen Puetz, Debra (Daniel) Smith, Anne Schafer and Linda (Kevin) Rodeman and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Preceding him in death was his father, Anthony Goerge, stepfather, Robert Fedewa, his grandparents, Louis and Mary Rademacher and John and Eleanor Goerge, also many aunts, uncles and cousins. Since 2008 he has resided at Turner Home in DeWitt, where he received excellent and loving care. We want to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone working there for all they did to make his life better. Funeral services for Ron will be 11:00 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Fowler VFW Post # 3733.




Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Guest Book sponsored by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home

