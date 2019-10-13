|
Ronald Adelbert "Ron" Patterson
St. Johns - Ronald Adelbert "Ron" Patterson, age 87, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing, MI.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place at Eureka Cemetery, Eureka, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Ron was born in Greenbush Township, MI on May 21, 1932, the son of Dorrence and Irene (Webber) Patterson. He married Kathy Miller on September 23, 1978 in Mason, MI.
Ron retired from Federal Mogul Corporation in 1996. He went on to be an over the road truck driver for 7 years for many companies. Ron enjoyed farming, hunting, and was an avid Spartan and Detroit Tigers fan.
Ron proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War stationed in Alaska. He was a member of the American Legion Post #153, St. Johns, MI.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Patterson, children: Ron and Lynne Patterson Jr., Le Ann and Shawn LaFay, Carla Gates, Doug and Angie Hanna, and Mike Hanna. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ardys Weaver.
Memorials may be made to American Legion #153 St. Johns, MI 48879. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 13, 2019