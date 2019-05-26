Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
4437 W. Willow Hwy
Lansing, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
4437 W. Willow Hwy
Lansing, MI
View Map
Ronald Andrew Blasen Obituary
Ronald Andrew Blasen

- - Blasen, Ronald Andrew, Age 84, May 23, 2019. Predeceased by his wife Ruth. Loving father of Anne (Bob) Tessmer. Proud grandfather of Nicholas and Olivia. Dear brother of Louise Ballard and Margie Albert. Mr. Blasen was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Gerard Church in Lansing, a proud Navy Veteran. Ron retired from the Lansing Board of Water and Light. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road, (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica. In state Wednesday 12:30 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass 1:30 p.m. at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow Hwy., Lansing. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Lansing. Memorials appreciated to Austin Catholic High School. Please share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019
