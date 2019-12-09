|
|
Ronald Bohr
Lansing - Went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at age 93. Born July 5, 1926 to William and Elenor (Smith) Bohr in St. Johns, Michigan. Ron honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He later became a member of the Post 701 where he enjoyed playing cards every Monday. Ron retired from Oldsmobile where he worked 40 years as a Die Tryout Clerk. He was an active member of St. Casimir Church for over 60 years. Ron loved sports, especially baseball and was an active grandfather participating in his grandchildren's lives. Preceding him in death were his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Bohr; siblings, Adeline (Robert) Platte, Revella (Edwin) Becker, Fr. Joseph, Robert (Beatrice), Edwin (Rita), Casper (Josette), Walter, Gertrude (Daniel) Manning, Delbert (Lucille); daughter-in-law, Linda Bohr as well as his parents.
Surviving are his children, Steven (Julie) Bohr, John Bohr, Michael (Francine) Bohr, Thomas (Jocelyn) Bohr, Annie Bohr; grandchildren, Nicholas (Jessica), Mercedes, Isabel, Atticus, Ireland, John Paul; great-grandson, Theodore; sister-in-law, Lucille Bohr as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Casimir Catholic Church with Fr. Bill Lugger as Celebrant. Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Skinner Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019