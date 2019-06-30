|
Ronald C. Miller
Ovid - Ronald C. Miller, age 96 of rural Ovid passed away at Grace Haven Assisted Living on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Ron was born on June 16, 1923 in Watertown Twp., MI the son of Clare and E. Pearl (Moffatt) Miller. He graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1941. On April 18, 1951 he married Mary L. Maddern in Evart, MI. Ron was a farmer all of his life. He was a member of Grove Bible Church and Farm Bureau. Ron served on the Ovid Township Board for 34 years, Shepardsville School Board and was on the Clinton County Board of Appeals for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Mary, sons Jon (Lynette) Miller of Elsie and Douglas (Jillaine) Miller of Traverse City, MI. ,. Grandchildren, Joshua (Leyna) Miller, Robin (Rory) McVay, Michelle (Bryan) Roberts, Shannon (Keith) Sheridan, Sarah (Jake) Perrin, Kristin (Todd) Kruse, Katherine (Matt) Kinney, Jared (Kaci) Miller, Jennifer Miller, Heather (Jon) Clapp, Heidi (Casey) Layer, Hanna (Jon) Brush and Heath Rushton. 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Chris and brother Jack Miller and sister Violet Curtis.
The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 5-8P.M. and 1 hour prior to funeral services which will be held at Grove Bible Church on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Brendan Holmquist officiating. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Ovid, MI. Memorials are asked to be made to Grove Bible Church, 6980 E. Price Rd., St. Johns, MI 48879 or to Care Team Hospice 5409 Gateway Center, Suite C, Flint, MI 48507.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 30, 2019