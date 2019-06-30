Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove Bible Church
6980 E. Price Rd.
St. Johns, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald C. Miller


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald C. Miller Obituary
Ronald C. Miller

Ovid - Ronald C. Miller, age 96 of rural Ovid passed away at Grace Haven Assisted Living on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Ron was born on June 16, 1923 in Watertown Twp., MI the son of Clare and E. Pearl (Moffatt) Miller. He graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1941. On April 18, 1951 he married Mary L. Maddern in Evart, MI. Ron was a farmer all of his life. He was a member of Grove Bible Church and Farm Bureau. Ron served on the Ovid Township Board for 34 years, Shepardsville School Board and was on the Clinton County Board of Appeals for many years.

Surviving are his wife, Mary, sons Jon (Lynette) Miller of Elsie and Douglas (Jillaine) Miller of Traverse City, MI. ,. Grandchildren, Joshua (Leyna) Miller, Robin (Rory) McVay, Michelle (Bryan) Roberts, Shannon (Keith) Sheridan, Sarah (Jake) Perrin, Kristin (Todd) Kruse, Katherine (Matt) Kinney, Jared (Kaci) Miller, Jennifer Miller, Heather (Jon) Clapp, Heidi (Casey) Layer, Hanna (Jon) Brush and Heath Rushton. 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Chris and brother Jack Miller and sister Violet Curtis.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 5-8P.M. and 1 hour prior to funeral services which will be held at Grove Bible Church on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Brendan Holmquist officiating. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Ovid, MI. Memorials are asked to be made to Grove Bible Church, 6980 E. Price Rd., St. Johns, MI 48879 or to Care Team Hospice 5409 Gateway Center, Suite C, Flint, MI 48507.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now