Ronald Charles Dilts


1954 - 2020
St. Johns - Ronald Charles Dilts, 65, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 6:00 P.M., with Pastor Travis Whittaker officiating. Visitation will begin at 4:00 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Ron was born in St. Johns, MI on July 22, 1954, the son of Richard and Jean (Marten) Dilts. He graduated from St. Johns High School with the class of 1972. Ron worked for General Motors for 43 years prior to his retirement in 2015.

Ron was a selfless, warm hearted friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed playing games, bowling and watching movies, especially The Three Stooges. He liked the outdoors and recording the wildlife in his backyard. Most of all, Ron loved his family, especially his grandsons Cameron and Colton.

Ron is survived by his mother Jean Dilts, daughter Jessica (Aaron) Cash of New Hudson, MI; son Tim (Nicole) Dilts of Dewitt, MI; and 2 grandsons: Cameron and Colton Dilts. He is also survived by his sister Barb Burke, brother Kevin (Kim) Dilts and several nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his father Richard Dilts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fight CRC (www.fightcolorectalcancer.org - 134 Park Central Sq. STE 210, Springfield, MO 65806). Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
