Ronald Douglas Fulger Sr.
Lansing - Ronald Douglas Fulger Sr., age 78, of Lansing, MI, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie, MI.
Ronald was born in Lansing, MI on April 13, 1941, the son of Norman D. and Bertha (Komm) Fulger. He graduated from Sexton High School with the class of 1959. Ron married Joan E. Geiger on May 25, 1968 at the Elsie United Methodist Church.
Ron worked for the Lansing State Journal as a journeyman printer. He retired in 2001 as a foreman at the Delta Plant. He liked woodworking, mushroom hunting and playing cribbage with anyone. Ron enjoyed fishing and teaching his grandkids to fish.
He is survived by wife Joan Fulger, son Ronald Fulger Jr., daughters: Cheryl Taylor and Tim Atkins, Heidi Fulger, Julie and Dale Thompson, grandchildren: Heatherjo, Jessika, Josh, Andy, Alex, Abbigail, Amelia, and Zackary, and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Norman Jr., Lois, Amelia, and Daniel.
Memorials may be made to the Lansing City Rescue Mission, 2216 South Cedar Lansing, MI 48910, Animal Placement Bureau, P.O. Box 80146, Lansing, MI, 48908 or to Heartland Hospice, Mason, MI. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.
