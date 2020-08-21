Ronald E. Foster
Harrison formerly of DeWitt - Ronald E. Foster died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born May 18, 1944 in Lansing, MI the son of Frederick (Fritz) and Thelma (Welton) Foster. Ron grew up in DeWitt during an idyllic period when it still was a small town and everyone knew everyone else. In 1947 he was baptized into the Christian faith by Rev. Bretz at the DeWitt Community Church. He graduated from DeWitt High School in 1962 and joined the U.S. Army in 1963 where he was stationed in Germany until 1966. Upon returning from Germany, Ron joined the Michigan National Guard as a full time soldier serving until his retirement in 1995. Ron was best known by friends as "Rooster" because a fellow soldier squished his name together and blotted out the N and F during roll call. The nickname stuck with him. Because of his easy going manner and quick wit, everyone who met him knew they had found a friend. He will be greatly missed by all, especially those who visited his home on Half Moon Lake in Harrison and were recipients of his famous country style breakfasts. Surviving Ron is one brother, Roger (Judy) Foster; two sisters, Diane (Dave) Watts and Linda (Mike) Timmons; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Heidi Foster, brother-in-law, Harold (Pat) Graber, and his lifelong best friend Ron Fox, who he met when they started kindergarten together. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marlene Graber and three brothers, Dale, Gary, and Dennis Foster. Following Ron's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Elara Home Health. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.