Ronald E. "Ronnie" Thomas



Gregory - Ronald E. Thomas "Ronnie", age 86, of Gregory, MI, passed away peacefully at his family farm on August 30, 2020.



Visitation: Wed., September 2, 2020, 3-8 p.m. at Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home, Stockbridge. Funeral Directors follow current CDC recommendations for COVID-19; those attending will be instructed accordingly-masks must be worn.









