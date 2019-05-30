|
|
Ronald Edmund Wiegandt
Formerly of Williamston - Ronald Edmund Wiegandt (May 22, 1943-May 28, 2019) passed away in Rockford, Michigan, after a very brief struggle with brain cancer. Ron lived on and managed his family's farm (Anada Farm) in Williamston before moving to Rockford in 2015. He attended Culver Military Academy and Williamston High School and graduated in 1961. He worked with his father and grandfather at the family business in Lansing (West Side Fuel Company) before opening his own business, Ron's Service Center in Williamston in 1972.
Ron's commitment to community and civic duty was evidenced by his election as a Williamstown Township Trustee and member of the Planning Commission for 30 years. He served as a lieutenant on the Williamston Fire Department (NIESA), and mentored youth through his business and through the fire department Explorer program. In 1990, he was chosen as Williamston's "Citizen of the Year." In his retirement, he enjoyed cooking, farming, gardening, and spending time with family.
Preceding him in death were his parents Susan Ilean (Converse) and Edmund Ralph Wiegandt, and his brother Ralph Clyde Wiegandt. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years Sharon (Kaufman) Wiegandt; daughters and sons-in-law Cathrin and Jim Finney and Susan and Bob Gould; grandchildren Ilene and Isaac Gould; brother and sisters-in-law Richard Wiegandt and Sheila Brockmeyer and Pam Wiegandt; Aunt Jane (Converse) Blanchard; nieces and nephews Eric, Albert, Steve, Beth, Jessica and Josie Wiegandt; Melissa, Audrey, Ethan and Parker Cummings; and Sarah, John and Onalee Rohl; four generations of his beloved Converse family cousins, and all who knew him as "Uncle Ron."
Graveside services were held at Foote Cemetery in Williamstown Township.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel in Lansing, Michigan, on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 3-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring his memory by making a donation to any local food pantry. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 30, 2019