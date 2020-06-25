Ronald F. Burch Sr.
Ronald F. Burch Sr.

Lansing - Ronald F. Burch Sr., 80, passed away March 26, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 - 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 345 Edwards St., Grand Ledge. For the full obituary and information, please go to www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
