Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
(517) 676-2447
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Maple Grove Cemetery
Mason, MI
Ronald Gary Breslin


1947 - 2019
Ronald Gary Breslin Obituary
Ronald Gary Breslin

Pleasant Lake - Ronald Gary Breslin, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Jackson, Michigan. Born February 3, 1947 to James and Clara (Bateman) Breslin Sr., Ron was a Michigan Department of Corrections officer who retired as a Sergeant after many years of dedicated service. He loved Michigan, but was a "Winter Texan", spending his winter months in Corpus Christi. When he wasn't working, he loved to hunt, fish, and golf. He also enjoyed MSU, a good game of BINGO, a round of cards, and a cold Dilly-Dilly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Nancy Thompson, and his beloved dog Scooter.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Carol (Craft); his daughter, Amy (Randy) Delaney; his grandchildren, Tyler (fiancée Danielle) and Travis (Libby McManus); his siblings, James (Becky) Breslin, Debra (Mike) Bloom, and Michael Breslin; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11am at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Mason Chapel, 621 S. Jefferson St. in Mason, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Mason.

In honor of Ron, memorial contributions may be made to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 120 W Michigan, Jackson, MI 49201.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 26, 2019
