Ronald Glenn Haag
Lansing - Ronald (Ron) Glenn Haag entered heaven in the late afternoon of November 13, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Erie, PA., on July 6, 1936 and lived in Northeast, PA. until moving to Lansing, MI in 1940. Ron graduated from Resurrection High School in 1954 and served in the US Navy from Nov. 1955 to Oct. 1959 when he was honorably discharged from active duty and transferred to the Naval Reserves until Nov. 1961. He married Beverly (deceased) JoAnn (Jo) (Phelps) Hilliker, Jan. 21, 1961, gaining two step-daughters, Deborah (George-deceased) Gaffin (later marrying Bob Gustafson-deceased) of Parrish, FL and Theresa-deceased (Jimmie-deceased) Dodson of Wartburg, TN and had two daughters, Kelli (Brian) Shipaila of Grand Rapids, MI and Julie (Mitch) Weisbrod of Jackson, MI who gave him three granddaughters who he absolutely adored - Rachael, Kaelyn and Chloe. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mabel Haag of MI and FL and sister, Mary Ann (Gene - deceased) Hodges of MI and FL. He is survived by several nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. After 31 years as a Journeyman Tool and Die Maker, Ron retired from General Motors in 1998. For 8 years, he taught Machine Shop courses at Lansing Community College. Ron was an active member and board member of the Capital City Dive Club in the 1970s & 80s. He enjoyed scuba diving, traveling, camping, fishing, hunting, playing cards and being with family and friends. A memorial open house will be held for both Ron and Jo, Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 11am - 2pm at Tiffany Funeral Home, Lansing with a 2:30 burial at Delta Center Cemetery, Lansing. Per the executive order, 25 people are allowed to enter the chapel at a time, following all requirements. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association
at 1-800-AHA-USA1 or at www2.heart.org
.