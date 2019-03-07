|
Lansing - Ronald Hale Hohenstein, 78, peacefully left this world to be with our Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was the only son of Ronald H. and Frances (Grimm) Hohenstein, who preceded him in death. He was born on April 29, 1940 in Lansing, MI. Ron was a graduate of Sexton High School and Michigan State University where he earned a bachelor's degree in geology. After college he volunteered in the United States Marine Corps from 1962-1965. After leaving the military he worked at Lansing Board of Water and Light for 29 years as both Supervisor of Environmental Services and the last 7 years as Superintendent of Environmental Engineering. He is survived by his wife, Sharron (Haddad) Hohenstein; his daughter, Sarah (Kelly) Sullivan; two grandchildren, Brenden and Riley; sisters, Cheryl (Bruce) Meyer and Sandra (Gene Wilson) Keist-Wilson; five nephews and three nieces; two step-daughters, Janice (Kevin) Floria and Debra Brown; step-grandchildren, Jonathan and Samantha; two step-great-grandchildren; and many cousins. Upon retirement, Ron and his wife moved to Crooked Lake near Sheridan, MI. They were active in the United Methodist Church and the Community HOA for 20 years. Recently they were living at Vista Springs Assisted Living & Memory Care in Wyoming, MI. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1PM at The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI, 49444, 231-798-1100. Burial will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery, Vickeryville, MI at 4PM, following the Celebration. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Ron's memory to Harbor Hospice Foundation (1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 400, Muskegon, MI, 49441) or the Dementia Society of America (PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901, www.dementiasociety.org/donate). Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 7, 2019