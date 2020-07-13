Ronald J. Thelen
Westphalia - Ronald Joseph Thelen, age 82 of Westphalia passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1937, the son of Henry and Rita Thelen. Ron was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2890 since 1956 and the 4th Degree Fr. Godez Assembly since 1990. He retired from John Deere as the Parts Manager after 28 years of service. Ron also was a Knights of Columbus Insurance Agent for 16 years where he achieved the Supreme Knights Club status for 14 consecutive years. Ron served as a member of the National Guard and the Jaycees. He was involved in many Parish events, the band boosters, setting up the Fr. Al Miller Trust Fund and the K of C Mother's Day chicken barbecues. He enjoyed hunting, fishing at Coldwater Lake, going to the casino, golfing, bowling, and spending time with his grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Patricia (Babbit) Thelen; infant daughter, Debra Thelen; and several in-laws. On July 6, 1963 he married Annette Schneider, together they shared 57 wonderful years of marriage and she survives him. Also surviving are his children, Dave (Kim) Thelen, Brenda (Dave) Higgins, Terry (Jane) Thelen, Dan (Julie) Thelen, and Pat (Beverly) Thelen; grandchildren, Curtis and Rachel Parrish, Megan (Joe) Smith, Jenna, Kelly, Rachel and Lauren Thelen, Jared and Claudia Thelen; great-grandchild, Christopher Smith; grand-dog, Lou; siblings, Geri Snitgen, Helen (Harry) Peacock, Alden "Bud" (Eileen) Thelen, Matt (Pam) Thelen, Vernon (Tammy) Thelen, Mary (Dan) Arens, Jim (Lynn) Thelen; several in-laws; and many nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westphalia. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., Thursday at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St. The rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sr. Myra Scholarship Fund in memory of Ron. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of thank you responses, a donation will be made to the Sr. Myra Scholarship Fund.