Ronald Jacob Krzanowski



Okemos - Ron Krzanowski, retired home builder, died on Saturday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 65. He was born in Clifton, NJ on January 13, 1955, to Adam Jacob and Anna Mae (Sokerka) Krzanowski. He attended Michigan State University and Lansing Community College where he earned Associate Degrees in Architecture and Solar Energy Design and Construction. He was a licensed building contractor and owner of Sunway Builders. Ron custom designed and built homes that were beautiful, energy efficient, and of superb craftsmanship. He was an early advocate of solar energy, often incorporating it into his designs. He built one of the first earth-sheltered arch homes in the area. Ron was a man of many talents and interests. He was a talented drummer who played with a rock band in his teens. He loved to travel. At the age of 16 he and two friends spent the summer traveling through Europe. In 1972, at the age of 17, Ron hitch-hiked across the United States. He was picked-up by a by a Navy Sailor who was on leave and headed home to East Lansing. There he met the sailor's sister, Karen Davidson. They married on March 18, 1978. They were blessed with two children, John Jacob and Jennifer (Jenny) Ann. They were the lights of Ron's life. He was an enthusiastic ice hockey and lacrosse dad. He was especially proud of his daughter's singing, guitar, and song writing talents. Ron loved to fly fish and tie flies. He was proud of his wooden boat and was never happier than when he was floating down a river fishing with John, Jenny, or his dear friend Dean Taylor. In his retirement, Ron became an avid member of the Red Cedar Carvers Guild. He loved wood working and carved many beautiful pieces. He also enjoyed teaching others how to carve. He especially enjoyed his carving buddies with whom he shared many good times and bad jokes. In addition to his wife and children, Ron is survived by two sisters, Maryann Parrella and Suzanne (Claude) Kurylo, his sister-in-law, Ann Krzanowski, and their families. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Kevin (Donna) Davidson and sister-in-law Harriet (Paul) Graves and their families. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Robert (Bob) Krzanowski, and his in-laws Harold and Martha Davidson.



The family is being served by the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in East Lansing. A memorial service will be held there on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:00 p.m. Measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be observed, including the wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Red Cedar Carvers Guild.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store