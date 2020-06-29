Ronald Kenneth Carl Pakkala
Lansing - Born March 23, 1932 in Dodgeville, MI went into the arms of Jesus and to be reunited with his wife Carolyn on June 28, 2020. Our Dad was a Yooper through & through, known as "Nipper" by his childhood friends. He was a faithful servant to the Lord, a loving husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Great-Great Grandpa. He was a strong, gentle, loving man and always there with a big, warm hug for anyone and always quick with a joke as he loved to make others laugh and smile. He fought his battle with cancer and never complained. A lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. He & Mom raised 7 children with love, faith, morals & values and Lord knows with lots of strength from above. He is survived by his 7 children: Ruth Nelson, Ed Pakkala, Laura Miller, Charlie (Cindy) Pakkala, June (John) Rochon, Jim (Michelle) Pakkala, Evie (Gary) Becraft, 23 Grandchildren, and 48 great-grandchildren. He often said this world was not his home. You are home now Dad and until we see each other again, we will hold you in our hearts. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1 pm at the Lansing South Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Charlie Lobbestael officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow at DeepDale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Ron. Condolences can be made online at www.palmerbush.com.






