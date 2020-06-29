Ronald Kenneth Carl Pakkala
1932 - 2020
Ronald Kenneth Carl Pakkala

Lansing - Born March 23, 1932 in Dodgeville, MI went into the arms of Jesus and to be reunited with his wife Carolyn on June 28, 2020. Our Dad was a Yooper through & through, known as "Nipper" by his childhood friends. He was a faithful servant to the Lord, a loving husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Great-Great Grandpa. He was a strong, gentle, loving man and always there with a big, warm hug for anyone and always quick with a joke as he loved to make others laugh and smile. He fought his battle with cancer and never complained. A lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. He & Mom raised 7 children with love, faith, morals & values and Lord knows with lots of strength from above. He is survived by his 7 children: Ruth Nelson, Ed Pakkala, Laura Miller, Charlie (Cindy) Pakkala, June (John) Rochon, Jim (Michelle) Pakkala, Evie (Gary) Becraft, 23 Grandchildren, and 48 great-grandchildren. He often said this world was not his home. You are home now Dad and until we see each other again, we will hold you in our hearts. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1 pm at the Lansing South Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Charlie Lobbestael officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow at DeepDale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Ron. Condolences can be made online at www.palmerbush.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
12:00 PM
Lansing South Church of the Nazarene
JUL
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lansing South Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes- Holt Delhi Chapel
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
June 29, 2020
My deepest condolences! Fond memories of our parents together and now they are reunited again. Prayers for peace and strength during this time..lots of love!!
Kristen Richards
Friend
June 29, 2020
Love your Dad. See you on the other side
Charles Pakkala
Son
June 29, 2020
Although I only had the pleasure of meeting, Mr. Pakkala once, he struck me as a caring man who deeply loved his large, loving family. Now that he has joined Mrs. Pakkala they will both watch over all of their family. May you always hear them in your head and follow their guidance. With heartfelt sympathy, Denise Klein Dutter
Robert DUTTER
Coworker
