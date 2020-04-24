Services
Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes Durand Chapel
Ronald S. Kinell


1941 - 2020
Ronald S. Kinell Obituary
Ronald S. Kinell

Durand - Ronald S. Kinell, age 79 of Durand, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.

Ronald Stanley Kinell was born January 23, 1941 in Detroit, a son of Stanley and Emily (Malzahn) Kinell. After high school he spent 3 years in the United States Army. He married Susan Sharp and they were married for 57 years. He enjoyed traveling, singing, playing golf and Michigan Football. Prior to his retirement, he worked in refrigeration and Wyeth Labs.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Susan Kinell; children, Jeffrey (Laura Kelley Sigg) Kinell, Jill (Peter) Gutkoski and Jessica (Bradley) DeYoung; 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; sister, Marlene (Douglas) Gregerson and many nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
