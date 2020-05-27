Ronald Shockey
1938 - 2020
Ronald Shockey

St. Johns - Ronald Shockey died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born June 30, 1938 in Detroit, MI the son of Bill and Elenore (Thompson) Shockey. Ron is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and enjoyed landscape painting. He loved hunting and fishing and was a passionate carver of duck decoys. Ron retired from General Motors Service Parts in Livonia in 1995 with 30 years of service. Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Judith; two sons, John E. (Kelly Duling) and Ronald L. (Beth) and one sister, Judy (Gary) Aili. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Brent. Following Ron's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or services. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.




Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
