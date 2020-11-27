Ronald W. Pung
Grand Ledge - Ronald W. Pung, 82, went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2020. He was born December 30, 1937 in Fowler, MI, son of Albert and Dorothy (Schomisch) Pung. Growing up in Fowler on the family farm, Ron learned at a young age to build barns, and became a very skilled builder, talented craftsman, and "Jack of all Trades" over the years. He was a former owner of DeWitt Fence Company, employee of Fox Brothers, and owned a carpet cleaning business. Ron proudly served in the United States Army and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. Ron will be remembered by family and friends for his contagious smile, kind heart, quick wit, and the ability to light up any room. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends while playing cards, golfing, or camping. During his retirement years wintering in Bullhead City, AZ he was often found playing the slots, or in the Bingo hall. The last three years Ron enjoyed spending time with his special "grand-dog" Toby.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Elaine, daughters: Julie Pung and Lisa (Patrick) McCarty; grandchildren: Meghan (Donald) Pearce, Chelsea Douglas, Jacob Douglas, and Kirsten McCarty; great grandchildren: Elliott and Donald "Troy"; twin brother Donald (Bea) Pung and sister Virginia Eisler; several special nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 30, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 345 Edwards St., Grand Ledge by Father James Eisele. Rite of Committal with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lansing. Visitation will be Monday from 10-11:00 am at the church. For live streaming go to https://youtu.be/dWlkLVJVtj0
. Please note that masks are required at the church.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ronald Pung may be given to St. Michael Catholic Church. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com