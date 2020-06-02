Ronald Wesley Mason
Ronald Wesley Mason

Ronald Wesley Mason, 63, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Hospice House, Lansing, in the presence of family and friends. He is survived by his parents, William and Constance Mason, Morehead City, NC. Brothers, William Mason (Sandra Ludwig), Oakton, VA, and James Mason (Kathleen), Grand Rapids, MI and sister, Suzanne Mason, Cleveland, TN.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to: Maria George, Pewamo, MI; Larry Fisher, East Grand Rapids, MI; and Jack Gardner, formerly of Farmington, MI for their love and support of Ron through the years until his final moments . Ron wished it known how grateful he was, "for all the people I have known, who helped me become the person I am. "

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Ron's favorite charity, an organization that provides relief and assistance to underprivileged children in Appalachia. God's Mission Outreach 110 Main Street Box 302

Maple Rapids, MI 48853

Services will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Morgan Funeral Home, Reedsville, WV. Internment to follow in Morgan Memorial Gardens.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
