Ronata "Roni" Baumgras



Portland - Roni passed away unexpectedly in a place she loved, Fort Myers, FL on November 9, 2018.



Roni was born on October 26, 1936 and lived in Portland, MI all of her life.



She was a passionate librarian and worked at the Portland District Library and then Brush Street and Oakwood Elementary Schools for over 30 years.



Travel was a lifelong enjoyment for Roni. She always shared what she learned about the world with teachers, family, and friends.



Roni is survived by her loving husband, Henry "Hank"; two daughters, Lisa (Jack) Downer and Shelley (Michael) Kranz; her sister, Mary (Frank) Eisenhauer; grandsons, Alex (Cara) Kranz and Doug (Kim) Downer; great-grandsons; and nieces and nephews.



Loved ones that cleared the path for Roni include her parents, Ronald and Dorothy Elsie; her grandson, Christopher Kranz; and her mother and father-in-law, LaVesta and Roy Baumgras.



A Celebration of Roni's life will be held on June 1, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge Street, Portland at 11:00 a.m. and the family will receive friends before the service at 10:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Roni's honor to the Portland District Library, Children's Section. Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary