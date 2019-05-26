Services
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Ronata "Roni" Baumgras


1936 - 2019
Ronata "Roni" Baumgras Obituary
Ronata "Roni" Baumgras

Portland - Roni passed away unexpectedly in a place she loved, Fort Myers, FL on November 9, 2018.

Roni was born on October 26, 1936 and lived in Portland, MI all of her life.

She was a passionate librarian and worked at the Portland District Library and then Brush Street and Oakwood Elementary Schools for over 30 years.

Travel was a lifelong enjoyment for Roni. She always shared what she learned about the world with teachers, family, and friends.

Roni is survived by her loving husband, Henry "Hank"; two daughters, Lisa (Jack) Downer and Shelley (Michael) Kranz; her sister, Mary (Frank) Eisenhauer; grandsons, Alex (Cara) Kranz and Doug (Kim) Downer; great-grandsons; and nieces and nephews.

Loved ones that cleared the path for Roni include her parents, Ronald and Dorothy Elsie; her grandson, Christopher Kranz; and her mother and father-in-law, LaVesta and Roy Baumgras.

A Celebration of Roni's life will be held on June 1, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge Street, Portland at 11:00 a.m. and the family will receive friends before the service at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Roni's honor to the Portland District Library, Children's Section.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019
