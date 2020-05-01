Ronda Holleman
1965 - 2020
Ronda Holleman

Lansing - Ronda Holleman, age 54, of Lansing passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital. She was born June 4, 1965 in Alma the daughter of Gary and Wilma (Mallory) Richardson.

She loved animals and would show her animals at local fairs. She also was a member of 4H. Ronda was a 1983 graduate of St. Louis High School and married Ronald Holleman on November 12, 1988.

She worked as a sales representative for Soldan's Pet Supplies in Lansing for 23 years. Ronda enjoyed cooking and baking, and spent a lot of time helping to make and serve dinners at Immanuel Community Reformed Church in Lansing.

Ronda is survived by her husband of 31 years, Ron Holleman of Lansing; a son, Ian (Kristine Hannula) Holleman of Lansing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Greg "Slim" Richardson.

Per Ronda's wishes, cremation has taken place with no services planned at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux Funeral Home, St. Louis. To view Ronda's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
