San Antonio, FL - Ronda Lynn (Tarry) Mayeaux passed away suddenly on 11/6/2019 at the age of 67 of a heart attack. She was born on 9/13/1952 in Owosso, MI. She was preceded in death by her mother Violet Thompson and husband Dr. Tim E. Tarry DC. She is survived by her loving husband Harris Mayeaux, her step children; Angela Jackson (Jay Jay), Dr. Timothy Tarry DC, Mary Jo Pangborn (Aaron), Andrea Tarry (Todd) and her grandchildren; Olivia, Sydney, and Josie. She had an infectious laugh and a free spirit. She lived by the philosophy that tomorrow is never promised. Ronda loved full moons, dancing, cooking, walking the beach, golfing, and enjoying the sunshine. Ronda lived most of her life in Lansing, MI, but moved to Florida in 2012 after the loss of her husband Tim. She found love again with Harris Mayeaux, whom were married earlier this fall. Ronda's absence in this world will be felt by many. Her zest for life and beautiful smile will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, 11/14/2019 from 2-3pm at the Loyless Funeral Home Chapel, 5310 Land O'Lakes, Blvd, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019