Ronnie Williams
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
VFW Post #7309
1243 Hull Rd.
Mason, MI
Ronnie Gale Williams


1949 - 2019
Ronnie Gale Williams
Ronnie Gale Williams

Lansing, MI - Age 69, passed away, Thursday, July 11, 2019. Ronnie was born, November 25, 1949 in Wardell, Missouri the son of Roger and Lucille (Wadell) Williams. He has been a Lansing area resident since 2015. Ronnie retired from Melling Drop Forge after 26 years of service. He was a proud Army Veteran who enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. Ronnie enjoyed many things but the one thing he cherished above all else was his grandchildren. A loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend will be dearly missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Paula Moran. Ronnie is survived by his loving sons, Jamie (Christina) Williams and Chad (Jessica) Williams; brother, Roger (Linda) Williams; sisters, Diann (Howard) Murphy, Dotty (John Garlitz) Kirchenbauer, Gale Sayles and Tammy (Joe McGinty) Bozzo; grandchildren, Amaya, Alyssa, Layla, Jayden, Arthur and Olivia. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and many friends. A Memorial Celebration will take place, Saturday, August 10, 2019, 1:00 PM at the VFW Post #7309, 1243 Hull Rd., Mason, MI 48854. Memorial contributions can be made to VFW Post #7309 in memory of Ronnie. The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 28, 2019
