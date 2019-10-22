|
|
Ronnie Lee Stahl
Holt - Ronnie Lee Stahl, age 70, passed away of complications from a fall, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born in Lansing, Michigan on April 11, 1949, the adopted son of Carl and Florence Stahl. He graduated from East Lansing High School in 1967 and soon after began a career in auto parts sales. Over the next 40 years, he worked in the parts departments of most of the local Chevrolet dealerships until his retirement from Bud Kouts (Feldman). Following retirement, he worked part time as a driver at Sawyers Chevrolet.
Ron never met a stranger and could start a conversation with anyone, often to the embarrassment of his children. He was proud of his 1967 GTO; he jokingly said he restored it twice, the second being after catching the engine on fire in the garage. Going to car shows and talking about cars was a favorite pastime. In spite of a congenital heart defect and other health challenges, Ron was a talented slow pitch softball player, playing on the same church league for over 30 years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. Most of all, he loved his kids and grandkids. Ron was a member of University United Methodist Church, the Holt United Methodist Church Softball team, the Capital Area Muscle Car Club and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Ron married his high school sweetheart, Susan (Waxler) on July 8, 1972 and she survives him. He is also survived by his daughter, Erin M. Boone and her husband David, of San Antonio, TX and his son, Justin M. Stahl and his wife Jessica, of Onondaga, MI. In addition, he leaves his grandchildren, Kolton, Baylee and Reagan Sloan, Aiden and Kaeli Boone of San Antonio and Elizabeth and Mckinley Stahl of Onondaga. He also leaves behind his brother, Bob and his wife Pat, sisters in law, Karol Mikula and her husband Patrick, Helen Stelzer and Isabel Stahl, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Also surviving is Maggie the cat, whom he vowed to outlive. The cat won. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Carl Jr. and Gary and sister Carla.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, October 25th at University United Methodist Church, 1120 S. Harrison Rd. East Lansing. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Camp Scholarship Fund at University United Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019