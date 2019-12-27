|
|
Rosa Alberta Manina
Lansing - Age 96, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away December 24, 2019. She was born September 24, 1923, in Gratiot Co., MI to Wm. Sterley and Ida (Shaull) Goodhall. After graduating from Ashley High School she eloped to Angola, IN with Joseph Manina, Jr. who had proposed when she was 16. Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rolland Goodhall; husband of 67 years, Joseph Manina, Jr.; son. Wm. Joseph Manina; grandson, Jefferey Owen Manina; and great-granddaughter, Amber S. Manina. Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl (Ron) Powers; grandchildren, Lisa (Chris) Kaericher, Scott Powers, Wm. Joseph Manina, Jr., and Joseph (Andrea) Manina; 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great twin granddaughters. She is also survived by nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Alberta was an inspector at Oldsmobile during the war and sold real estate. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge, but mostly was a fabulous homemaker. Having grown up on a farm and started married life married to a farmer, she always planted a garden and canned all meats along with pickles, tomatoes, and homemade jams. She made dresses, bikinis, and dance costumes for both children and grandchildren winning a trophy at dance competition for one. She created outfits for the Eastern High School baton twirlers, reupholstered furniture, made curtains, and stained all the woodwork and doors in her present home. She would not let any safety rails be attached to spoil her handiwork. Alberta enjoyed camping with her family, rock collecting all over the U.S., and designing jewelry with gems faceted by her husband. They were both life members of the Central Michigan Lapidary and Mineral Society. Joe demonstrated faceting and Alberta created beautiful cases for display at the annual club shows. They also created a pond and waterfalls with rocks collected and mom loved planting and tending her many back yard flowers. They enjoyed traveling in European countries such as France and Italy and also made 3 trips to Slovakia to visit Manina relatives. Mom also traveled to Brazil with another rock enthusiast and returned with more gems for the family. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing, contributions may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in memory of Alberta. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019