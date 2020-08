Rosa Elena (Infante) RiceMarietta, GA - Age 56, passed away August 16, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marietta, GA, on Wednesday, August 19 at 10:00am. Rosa was born on March 17, 1964 in Cerritos San Luis, Potosi, Mexico, to her parents, Saturnino Infante and Julia Loredo de Infante. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Maria de los Angeles Camarena and Norma Nelly Southerland. She is survived by her husband, Paul Rice; son, Tyler (Shasta) McLeod; step-daughter, Timicka (Kent) Rice-Wakefield; sisters, Maria del Rosario Bell, Maria de la luz Hart Bolcas, Olga Lidia Infante, Carmen Sanchez, Fransisca Barragan, Luis Gerardo Infante Loredo, and Guadalupe Diava Garcia; grandchildren, Max, Sydney, Sonny, Joseph, and Taylor; many nieces and nephews, and many special friends. The family received friends on Tuesday, August 18 from 5-8pm at Marietta Funeral Home.