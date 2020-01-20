|
|
Rosalene Parish
Cadillac - Rosalene Mae Parish, age 86 of Cadillac passed away on January 19, 2020.
Rosealene is preceded in death by her husband; Lester L. Parish Sr. and sons; James Wilson Parish, Rodney D. Parish. She is survived by her son; Lester (Liz) L. Parish Jr. and daughter; Frances Mae Parish as well as many other family members.
Rosalene will be remembered as a loving, kind hearted person and mother whom loved her family. She was a crafter and enjoyed making various items. She also loved to read and watch the Ellen Show. Her favorite snack was oreo cookies, she loved to eat them!
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4-8pm and Funeral Service on Thursday January 23, 2020 at 12 Noon with visitation one hour prior. All Services to take place at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel 900 E Michigan Ave. Lansing Michigan 48912.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left by going to www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020