Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
Rosalie Kelly
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Hope United Methodist Church
Lansing, MI
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Hope United Methodist Church
Lansing, MI
Rosalie Ann Kelly


1928 - 2019
Rosalie Ann Kelly Obituary
Rosalie Ann Kelly

Lansing - Age 91, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Rosalie was born on March 25, 1928 in East Lansing, MI, the daughter of the late George "Gene" and Lula (Abbott) Kelley. She grew up in Dansville where her parents ran the General Store there during the Great Depression. Rosalie later went to Michigan State University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics. She was a longtime member of Mount Hope United Methodist Church in Lansing. Rosalie volunteered at many organizations, including the McRee Guest House at McLaren Hospital in Lansing, and LifeLine for over 20 years. Rosalie is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Harry Kelly; and her brother, Harold E. Kelley. She is survived by her children, Kay Kelly, and Ron (Deb) Kelly; sister-in-law's, Marilyn Hammond, and Kathleen Wagner; and many nieces and nephews. The Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 am at Mount Hope United Methodist Church in Lansing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mount Hope United Methodist Church in memory of Rosalie. Condolences can be made online at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
