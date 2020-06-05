Rosalie Baryames
East Lansing - Rosalie Baryames died of natural causes on June 1, 2020, in the home of her daughter Cindy. During her last two weeks, her children and grandchildren were able to see and talk with her many times. We are grateful that our beautiful and adored mother and yiayia was able to gently leave us while surrounded by the love of her family.
Rosalie was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on October 31, 1924. Her parents, George and Angeline Kachudas, were both recent immigrants from Greece. Her younger brother, Paul Kachudas, was born in 1931. He died in 1935 of a heart condition. During the Great Depression, Rosalie's family lost everything, including their home. They lived for many years with her favorite Aunt Mary and her Uncle Chris. In 1942, Rosalie graduated from Marywood Academy in Grand Rapids. She was the valedictorian of her class.
St. Thomas Aquinas College in Grand Rapids offered her a one year scholarship. She was thrilled to accept the scholarship. Although she thrived at Aquinas College, after her freshman year the scholarship ended. Her parents were unable to afford to continue her college education. She set aside her dreams of a degree to help support her family.
In 1949, Rosalie met Charles "Chuck" Baryames at a wedding. They fell in love and married in 1950. A year later, Rosalie and Chuck moved to their home on Southlawn in East Lansing. They raised five children, all of whom survive her, in their loving home: Cindy Basing (Tracy), Angela King (David), Art Baryames (Katy), Katina Baryames (Steve Lowe) and Bonnie Gwozdecky (George). We all loved growing up in that vibrant home filled with homemade meals, endless games of ping pong, badminton, card games, board games, puzzles, music and books. Rosalie and Chuck were married for 62 years. Chuck passed away in 2013.
In the late 1960's with the full support of her husband, Rosalie resumed her pursuit of a college education. She enrolled at MSU. Due to the demands of raising five children, she was only able to take classes part-time. She looked forward to her college classes and enjoyed sharing what she learned with her family. In 1974, Rosalie graduated from MSU and was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society. A few years later, she obtained her master's degree from MSU in Art History.
In the 1980's, Rosalie began her teaching career at Lansing Community College, teaching Art History and Western Civilization. She retired from teaching in the late 1980's so she could be a "full-time yiayia" to her grandchildren. Each of her grandchildren sparked her dazzling smile whenever they visited her home.
In addition to her children, Rosalie leaves behind six grandchildren: Theodore Basing, Alexander Basing (Alison), Chuck Baryames, Luke King (Christi), Adam King, and Adrienne Gwozdecky. Her deeply loved granddaughter, Ashley Baryames, predeceased her. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Riley Wright, Ryan King and Blake King. Rosalie's very special cousin, Paul Kachudas, who was like a brother to her during her adult life, also survives her.
Rosalie lived a life filled with happiness from the time she met Chuck. They truly loved married life and family. Their children were very blessed to be loved so well.
Rosalie was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lansing. She taught Sunday school during the 1960's. During her life, Rosalie was a member and president of the Ladies Philoptochos Society (friends of the poor). She enjoyed working on the annual church bake sale sponsored by Philoptochos.
During the past few years, Rosalie lived at Timber Ridge in East Lansing. Her children wish to express a special thank you to Sally, who always greeted Rosalie with her beautiful smile, took great care to make Rosalie a coffee just the way she liked it in the morning, make sure she was comfortable and to help Rosalie to look her best.
The funeral service to honor Mrs. Baryames' life took place at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lansing on June 4, 2020. Father Mark Sietsema presided over the service. Rosalie was laid to rest beside her husband Chuck and her granddaughter, Ashley, at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
East Lansing - Rosalie Baryames died of natural causes on June 1, 2020, in the home of her daughter Cindy. During her last two weeks, her children and grandchildren were able to see and talk with her many times. We are grateful that our beautiful and adored mother and yiayia was able to gently leave us while surrounded by the love of her family.
Rosalie was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on October 31, 1924. Her parents, George and Angeline Kachudas, were both recent immigrants from Greece. Her younger brother, Paul Kachudas, was born in 1931. He died in 1935 of a heart condition. During the Great Depression, Rosalie's family lost everything, including their home. They lived for many years with her favorite Aunt Mary and her Uncle Chris. In 1942, Rosalie graduated from Marywood Academy in Grand Rapids. She was the valedictorian of her class.
St. Thomas Aquinas College in Grand Rapids offered her a one year scholarship. She was thrilled to accept the scholarship. Although she thrived at Aquinas College, after her freshman year the scholarship ended. Her parents were unable to afford to continue her college education. She set aside her dreams of a degree to help support her family.
In 1949, Rosalie met Charles "Chuck" Baryames at a wedding. They fell in love and married in 1950. A year later, Rosalie and Chuck moved to their home on Southlawn in East Lansing. They raised five children, all of whom survive her, in their loving home: Cindy Basing (Tracy), Angela King (David), Art Baryames (Katy), Katina Baryames (Steve Lowe) and Bonnie Gwozdecky (George). We all loved growing up in that vibrant home filled with homemade meals, endless games of ping pong, badminton, card games, board games, puzzles, music and books. Rosalie and Chuck were married for 62 years. Chuck passed away in 2013.
In the late 1960's with the full support of her husband, Rosalie resumed her pursuit of a college education. She enrolled at MSU. Due to the demands of raising five children, she was only able to take classes part-time. She looked forward to her college classes and enjoyed sharing what she learned with her family. In 1974, Rosalie graduated from MSU and was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society. A few years later, she obtained her master's degree from MSU in Art History.
In the 1980's, Rosalie began her teaching career at Lansing Community College, teaching Art History and Western Civilization. She retired from teaching in the late 1980's so she could be a "full-time yiayia" to her grandchildren. Each of her grandchildren sparked her dazzling smile whenever they visited her home.
In addition to her children, Rosalie leaves behind six grandchildren: Theodore Basing, Alexander Basing (Alison), Chuck Baryames, Luke King (Christi), Adam King, and Adrienne Gwozdecky. Her deeply loved granddaughter, Ashley Baryames, predeceased her. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Riley Wright, Ryan King and Blake King. Rosalie's very special cousin, Paul Kachudas, who was like a brother to her during her adult life, also survives her.
Rosalie lived a life filled with happiness from the time she met Chuck. They truly loved married life and family. Their children were very blessed to be loved so well.
Rosalie was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lansing. She taught Sunday school during the 1960's. During her life, Rosalie was a member and president of the Ladies Philoptochos Society (friends of the poor). She enjoyed working on the annual church bake sale sponsored by Philoptochos.
During the past few years, Rosalie lived at Timber Ridge in East Lansing. Her children wish to express a special thank you to Sally, who always greeted Rosalie with her beautiful smile, took great care to make Rosalie a coffee just the way she liked it in the morning, make sure she was comfortable and to help Rosalie to look her best.
The funeral service to honor Mrs. Baryames' life took place at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lansing on June 4, 2020. Father Mark Sietsema presided over the service. Rosalie was laid to rest beside her husband Chuck and her granddaughter, Ashley, at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.