Rosalie Coryell
Lansing - Rosalie J. Coryell, age 73, passed peacefully into her eternal life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 surrounded by family. Rosalie was born in Lansing Michigan, the seventh of ten children, on February 3, 1947 to William and Pauline (Godfrey) Phillips. Her parents and four of her siblings, Wilson Phillips, Willie Phillips, Phyllis Bittle, and Patricia Wooster were among many loved ones welcoming her into heaven.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Robert Coryell, her children, Penny (Brian) Burger, Pam Wurmnest and Richard Wurmnest III, step-children, Robert (Rachel) Coryell and Misty (Dirk) DeLong, 13 grandchildren Jessica (Timothy) David, Adam Husby, Brenden Burger, Brianna Burger, Jordan Wurmnest, Amanda Demery, Sierra Wurmnest, Alissa Wurmnest, Kelly DeLong, Ryan DeLong, Carson DeLong, Austin Coryell and Logan Stark and her great-grandchildren Daniel, Isaac, Wyatt, Ella Rose (due January 2021), Rainiah, Josiah, Jaydan, Jayden and Jaxon. Also surviving Rosalie are her sisters Pauline (Tom) Heniser, Gloria (Ken) Profitt, Kay (Rodney) Wilbur and Lorrie Jackomino, her brother Ralph (Linda) Phillips as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM and Monday, November 2, 2020 from Noon until the time of service at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI 48912. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November, 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Mr. Steven Hampton officiating at the Funeral Home. Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, Okemos, Michigan.
Memorials in Rosalie's honor may be made to the American Heart Association
