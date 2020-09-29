Rose (Perrone) Doering



Charlotte - On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Rose (Perrone) Doering peacefully passed away at age 95, in Charlotte, MI. She was born in Bath, MI on September 5, 1925 to Joseph and Anna (D'Anna) Perrone. Her family moved to Lansing and she graduated from Eastern High School. She attended Lansing Business College and worked as a secretary for the State of Michigan. Rose married Charles Doering on April 22, 1950. Charles was in the Army and together they moved to multiple places in Michigan, as well as living in Germany for two years, finally settling in Grand Rapids. Rose was a homemaker until her husband's passing. She then earned an Associates Degree and worked as a director for Senior Neighbors for fifteen years. Rose was active in volunteering as well. She will be remembered by her children: Anne Baker of Vermontville, MI, Charles of Encino, CA, Joseph (Lynn) of Clarksville, IN, and John (Kathy) of Midland, MI. Rose is also survived by her grandchildren: Michelle (Wes) Collins, Richard Baker, John Baker, Kathryn Doering, Molly (Dan) Lewis, Charles Doering, Sara Trapp, Maria (Jeff) Critchlow, and Anna Doering, and many nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her parents, husband Charles, sister Leona, brothers Frank, Dominick, Jack and Vito, and son-in-law Richard. The family is grateful for the compassionate care our mother received from Hope Landing where she spent the last seven years of her life. Funeral services will be on Friday, October 2 at St Alphonsus Catholic Church in Grand Rapids. Visitation will take place at the church at 10:00 am, followed by Mass at 11:00 am, with burial following. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorials honoring Rose can be sent to Woman's Resource Center, 678 Front Ave NW Suite 180, Grand Rapids, MI 49504









