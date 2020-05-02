Rose Irene Doby



Haslett - Rose Irene Doby, age 94, of Haslett, MI, originally from Livonia, MI passed away on April 27, 2020. Rose was born January 17, 1926 in Detroit, MI to Peter and Mary (Wal) Gomolka. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, her 9 older brothers and sisters and her husband Edmund.



Surviving to cherish her memory are her sister Stella (Ted) Mock, her sons Paul (Carol), David (Patty Szafranski), Jamie (Sue), former daughter-in-law Cris, 6 grandchildren, Michael (Kristen) Doby, Liz (Eric) Barz, Adam (Mary) Doby, Meg Doby (Ethan Przekaza), Kevin Doby (Lindsey Karp), Jenny Doby, and her 8 great-grandchildren, Asher, Rowan, Griffen, Ari, Elsa, Evie, Cate and Anna.



Rose and Ed were married in 1950 and owned a confectionary store for several years in Detroit before moving to Livonia to raise their children. Rose took pride in her tennis game (and beating the boys) while in St. Andrews High School. Rose enjoyed dancing to Big Band music and polkas, listening to music, and hosting large family get-togethers at the holidays. She loved going to the Detroit Race Course to watch Stella and Ted's horses run, as well as playing the lottery and slot machines.



She was a great mom, grandmother and great-grandmother who always had M&Ms, Nilla Wafers, Better Made chips and Vernors waiting for you when you visited.



A brief viewing was held for the immediate family at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in East Lansing. Rose will be interred at St. Hedwig's Cemetery in Dearborn Heights at a later time, next to her husband and near her parents and siblings.



Her sons would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Haslett and Hospice of Lansing for the loving care and compassion they provided for our mom over the past year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Hospice of Lansing in Rose's memory.









