Rose L. Goodrich
Haslett - Passed away August 14, 2020. She was born September 11, 1928, the daughter of Joseph and Marillda (Miller) Beller. She loved playing cards, watching sports, and helping people. Surviving are her children, Chris (Leslie) Goodrich and Rozanne (Guy) VanDeventer; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Goodrich and grandson, Timmy Schaefer.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00pm Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish. The Rosary will be prayed beginning at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested Heartland Hospice.
