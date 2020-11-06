Rose L. Niblock



Grand Ledge - Rose L. Niblock, 90, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 5, 2020.



Rose was born on February 25, 1930, to the late Harry and Cleo (Ruse) Young in Lansing, Michigan.



Rose is survived by her children, Teri Pavwoski of DeWitt, Debi Hidy of Lansing, Debbie (Brian) Barbour of Webberville, Candy (Buzz) Boik of Middleville, and Alan (Brenda) Niblock of Grand Rapids and sister-in-laws Rhoda Smith and Frances Niblock. Grandma Rose had 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren who loved her dearly. Aunt Rose will be missed by many special nieces and nephews who have remained close over the years. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer F. "Al" Niblock, brothers Hugh (Ethel) Young, Howard (Georgette) Young, Harry (Gladys) Young, sisters Ramah Young and Rae (Robert) Sterle and granddaughter Krista Diane Brown.



After retirement from Michigan Bell/AT&T in Lansing, Rose enjoyed many years in Bradenton, Florida, with Al where they formed lifelong friendships making memories dancing, having potlucks, playing shuffle, geezer golf and bingo. Al and Rose led the group with their spirited dancing and fun-loving attitudes.



Rose enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting, crafts, and volunteering at her church, but most of all she loved having kids, grandkids and great-grandkids out to her house as often as possible.



The memorial service for Rose will be held as soon as gatherings are allowed. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the wonderful hospice group that are angels on earth, Michigan Community VNA Hospice, LLC, 30800 Telegraph Road, Suite 1728, Bingham Farms, MI 48025, Attn: Tina Griffith, COO.









