1/1
Rose Marie MacLean
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Marie MacLean

Rose Marie MacLean passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 with her only child at her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Joanne and Achiel Lambert, brother and sister-in-law Max and Donna Graff and brother-in-law Martin Vallee. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Dennis Wyatt, sister Dawn Vallee, grandchildren Amy and Keith Maciejewski, Christian Wyatt and Heather Quinn and her adored great-grandson Maximus MacLean Maciejewski, as well as many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was the epitome of an independent woman until the very end and the lessons she taught us will live on forever. Many thanks and much gratitude to Marsh Pointe management (Amy) and her many friends for making the last decade more enjoyable than she thought possible. Gratitude also to Dr. Ruth Yoon and her staff for keeping her going far past her expectations. Thanks to Gorsline Runicman for their assistance as well.

Due to COVID concerns there will be no services at this time. An inurnment service will take place in the spring at the family plot in Kalkaska, Michigan.

Our hearts are heavy but we are so very relieved that you are whole and well and happy once more.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.greastlansing.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
5173379745
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved