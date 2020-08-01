Rose was a truly unique individual. She always took pride in her appearance but was never vain and advised us all to eat our desserts first. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. As a teacher, she was dedicated to teaching even when it became challenging. She was a staunch member of the Bretton Woods Lioness club attending many Lioness events with her daughter Sandy and other members of the club also traveling to many Lion's events with her husband Robert, a long time Lion. Her wit and wisdom will be missed.

Kay Olson

Friend