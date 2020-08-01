1/1
Rose Marie Perry
1929 - 2020
Rose Marie Perry

Delta Twp. - Born June 30, 1929 to Walter H. and Olivia J. Badger in Farwell, MI. Rose graduated from Farwell High School in 1947 and graduated from C.M.U. in 1969 with her Permanent Teacher Certificate. She married Robert E. Perry from Clare in 1951. She was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church. She taught in many rural Michigan schools including Valley Farms and Maple Grove Schools. She substituted for Lansing Public Schools until she was 80 years old.

Rose was the Charter President of the Bretton Woods Lioness Club. She and Robert traveled to several National Conventions over the years. Rose and Robert loved camping at T.T.C.M. in Hesperia. Rose wanted to see Polar Bears, so off went Amber, Sandy and Rose to Hudson Bay, Canada. Before that she went to Alaska with Family. She loved going to Jamaica for Amber and Dereks wedding. This was all done in her 80's. Her family was all special to her, including her Waverly Delta 39's family.

Rose is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert, her son Carlyle, her sisters Donna Croswhite, Opal Bistricky and Priscilla Graber.

Surviving is her daughter Sandra (Jeff) Autenrieth, 2 sons: Timothy (Michelle) Perry and James Perry, grandchildren: Jeffrey Walter (Ashley) Autenrieth, Olivia Frances Marie Autenrieth, Amber Lynn (Derek) Ham, Tabitha Kay (Joey) Loeb, Krysta Marie Perry, Logan James Perry, great grandchildren: Annabelle Jean Autenrieth, Koen Robert Autenrieth, Dane Gabriel Ham, and Gabriella Rose Ham, her sister Betty Kaber and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 3:00PM at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Clive Ellis officiating. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00PM.

Special thank you to her grandchildren who cared for her. Thank you to Royston Ridge and Care Team Hospice for their loving care. Memorials can be sent to Bethel Baptist Church, 810 Edgemont Blvd, Lansing, MI, 48917 or the Delta Waverly 39's. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
AUG
4
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
1 entry
August 1, 2020
Rose was a truly unique individual. She always took pride in her appearance but was never vain and advised us all to eat our desserts first. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. As a teacher, she was dedicated to teaching even when it became challenging. She was a staunch member of the Bretton Woods Lioness club attending many Lioness events with her daughter Sandy and other members of the club also traveling to many Lion's events with her husband Robert, a long time Lion. Her wit and wisdom will be missed.
Kay Olson
Friend
