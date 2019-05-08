Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Rosary
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM



Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
4437 W. Willow
Lansing, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM



Lansing - Rose Mary went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 6, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born January 8, 1924 to Bruno and Theresa (Vetere) Spagnuolo in Charlotte, MI. Rose Mary graduated from Charlotte High School, and she worked in her father's Main Sweet Shop. On May 10, 1947, she married the love of her life, Paul, and they spent 63 years together. She began her career as a loan officer with American Bank & Trust and retired as Asst. Vice-President with First of America. She was a member of the Catholic Business Women, and the Sparrow Angelus League. She was greeter and a charter member of St. Gerard Church. Her family will miss her welcoming hospitality and always having people to her home, but most of all they will miss her Sunday dinners. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul P.; her beloved granddaughter, Katie Spagnuolo; son-in-law, Ronald Spedoske; her parents; her 4 siblings, Janet Celentino, Virginia Spagnuolo, Sam Spagnuolo, and Mary Jane Dionise.

Surviving are her children: Marie Spedoske, Daniel (Jean) Spagnuolo, Edward (Margaret) Spagnuolo, and Kenneth (Judy) Spagnuolo; her grandchildren: Michele Spagnuolo Clark, Jeffrey (Catherine) Spedoske, Timothy (Heather) Spedoske, Angela (Curt) VonAncken, Teresa (Jared) Caron, Edward (Amanda) Spagnuolo, Daniel (Patrick Byrnes) Spagnuolo, Jessica (Nick) Villarreal, and Paige Spagnuolo; her great-grandchildren: Casey (Luke) Slocum, Megan Clark, Jacob Spedoske, William Spedoske, Joshua Spedoske, Addison Spagnuolo, Bella Spagnuolo, Marissa VonAncken, Sophia Caron, Cooper Spagnuolo, Cody Caron, Kylee Caron, and Kaden Villarreal; special friends, Mike and Carolyn Hudson, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. John Fain presiding. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Friday at church. Rite of Committal St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, May 9, from 5-8 P.M. with a 7:00 P.M. Rosary in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church or in memory of Rose Mary. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 8, 2019
