Rose W. Ritter
Chelsea formerly of St. Johns - Rose W. Ritter, 86, of Chelsea, MI formerly of St. Johns, MI died Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born April 26, 1933 in Greenville, MI the daughter of Edgar and Mary (Ireland) Wilkes. Rose attended First Assembly of God Church in St. Johns and was currently attending Solid Rock Church in Clinton, MI. She enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds and during her working career she was an aide at several adult care facilities but primarily she was a homemaker taking care of her family. On July 15, 1951 she married James Ritter and he preceded her in death in 2017. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Karen Russell. Surviving are four sons, Randy (Connie) Ritter of Chelsea, Michael (Devona) Ritter of Ovid, David (Genny) Ritter and Larry Ritter all of St. Johns; eleven grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren. A celebration of Rose's life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the St. Johns City Park. Memorials may be made to Solid Rock Church 810 Tecumseh Rd. Clinton, MI 49236. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019