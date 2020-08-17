Roselma Kiger
Lansing - Roselma "Rosie" (Dunn) Kiger, born July 18, 1946, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 74. Rosie worked for the Lansing School District as a classroom grandmother. She is survived by a son, John Dunn and daughter, Michelle (Pat) White; sisters, Shirley Averill and Connie Harvey; grandchildren, Amber (Dustin) Santana, Jennifer Cunningham, and Michael (Bekah) Cunningham; six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine White and sister, Barbara Galvan. A graveside service will be held at 11:30am on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Grandma Rosie fund at Cavanaugh Elementary School. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com