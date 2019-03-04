|
|
Rosemarie Connell
Lansing - Rosemarie Connell, 92, born February 26, 1927 in Ionia, MI, passed away March 1, 2019 in Lansing, MI. Rosemarie drove for Special Transportation, driving special needs children, and then drove bus for Haslett Public Schools; was a member of Emanuel First Lutheran Church, Lansing, and an avid gardener who loved to tend her flowers.
She is survived by her daughter Linda (Michael) Frederick of DeWitt, grandson Matthew Connell and great grandchildren Matthew and Isabella Connell. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Raymond Sr., son Raymond Jr. "Dean"; parents, Herman and Marie Feyerabend, brother Herman "Bob" Feyerabend; 5 sisters: Irmgard Black, Eleanore Curry, Doris Kirvan, Margaret Sisco, and Arlene Weaver.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at Delta Center Cemetery, 7509 W. St. Joseph Hwy., Lansing, MI 48917. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or V.F.W. Orphanage. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 4, 2019