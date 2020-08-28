Rosa Lopez Killips born January 9, 1949 in Lansing, Michigan, daughter of the late Eleuterio Lopez and Edelmira "Delma" Lopez passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.



Surviving are her husband, Robert and sons Robert P. (Kristen) Killips III. and Nico Killips. Grandchildren, Emilia and Eagen Killips, brothers J.R. Lopez, Billy (Yvonne) Lopez, Jessie Lopez, Lorenzo (Ken Mullins) Lopez, Glenn (Donna Peterman) Lopez, Bobby (Sabine Browder) Lopez, and Perry Lopez.



Rosa graduated from Gabriels High School and attended Lansing Community College and Michigan State University. She worked as an educational program coordinator for the Lansing School District.



Rosa was a renaissance woman who was fiercely proud of her Mexican heritage and gave all of herself to her colleagues, co-workers, charities, friends, and family. Her passions and achievements were fueled by her need to help and serve others.



Great performing artists often recognize their passion as children, and Rosa was no exception. Her talent and spirit for Mexican Folkloric dance caught the attention of her instructors, which led to her first performance at the Mexican Patriotic Committee's annual Mexican Independence celebration; a high-profile community event.



Her devotion to the art form opened opportunities for her to study and perform Mexican Folkloric dance with the world class dance company Ballet Folklorico de Mexico. She also studied Flamenco with several world-renowned instructors in New York, Spain and Mexico. Wanting to pass on her cultural experiences, she became a Mexican Folkloric and Flamenco dance instructor. Her teachings exposed the Folkloric dance communities of Greater Lansing, Detroit, and Grand Rapids to art and culture that were previously unknown or inaccessible.



In her journey as a performer and educator, she discovered much more than technical mastery of her craft, she also realized the importance of raising cultural awareness in her community. She fronted several non-profit organizations focused on helping underserved areas of the Latino community through countless grant-funded programs and event fundraisers. This work positioned her for several leadership roles including: serving on the Cristo Rey Community Center Board, State of Michigan Humanities for the Arts Board, and various City of Lansing planning boards. She also wrote and reviewed grants for the Lansing Arts Council.



Her experience navigating politics revealed a need for activism, which she addressed head-on by playing integral roles in numerous boycotts and movements including the "Uvas No" ("No Grapes") boycott spearheaded by Cesar Chavez. Her work in the Lansing School District as a community outreach program director demonstrated her life-long commitment to empowering women, the LGBTQ+ community, and under-served / resource-starved families.



With all of her contributions, she never sought praise or accolades. She tirelessly and selflessly worked on improving our community, all with kindness and grace. She is an ambassador of public service, performing arts, and Mexican culture.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store