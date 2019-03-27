Services
St Marys Catholic Church
201 N Westphalia St
Westphalia, MI 48894
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Funeral Chapel
210 N. Westphalia Street
Westphalia, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Westphalia, MI
Eagle - The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westphalia. A luncheon will follow at the St. Mary's Parish Hall. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., with a rosary being prayed at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia Street, Westphalia. For those desiring, contributions may be made to WKAR T.V. in memory of Rosemarie. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
