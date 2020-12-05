Rosemary E. Bullion
Mason - Rosemary Bullion always said that she planned on living until 100. Even in recent years as she battled with Alzheimer's and Congestive Heart Failure, she insisted on this, and responded to all the pangs of age and illness with her humorous and sarcastic refrain, "it's just so much fun getting old!" But on Friday, December 4, 2020, the fight became too much, and her plans were altered. She died at home at the age of 90 with family by her side. "It is what it is," she would have sagely advised those who mourn her.
Born in 1930, Rosemary was the only daughter of Arthur and Helen Ziegler (originally of Ohio) and was raised in Lansing with no extended family. A people-person, Rosemary was discontented having no siblings and so little family around her. She married young (Gerald Green) and had two children, Susan and Michael. Later marriages (Howard Strickland and, finally, her beloved Earnest Bullion to whom she was married for 44 years until his death in 2018) brought many stepchildren (Debbie, Barbie, Julie, Jori, Billy, Mark, Debbie, and Dan) to love and gave her the large family she had long wished for.
A graduate of Eastern High School Class of 1948-A, a 27-year veteran of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and a member of clubs and organizations such as the American Business Women's Association, Red Hats, and Bunco, Rosemary gained many friends over the years, all of whom she welcomed into her life as honorary family. She loved easily and her good humor, kind heart, and ability to see the best in everyone made her easy to love in return.
Rosemary was always happiest spending time with family and friends. She loved eating out, preferring in later years to order several dishes so she could eat just a little of everything. She enjoyed going to the movies or Broadway Musicals at the MSU Wharton Center, particularly if the show had an upbeat story and a happy ending. She liked traveling throughout the U.S., always packing a satin pillowcase to ensure her hair (styled weekly) stayed perfect even as she slept. She highly anticipated trips to the casino, not always sure why these fancy new video machines were paying her, but always ecstatic when they did. She loved a good game of dice in the evening, the Alzheimer's rarely hindering her from counting correctly and a great excuse to feign confusion at times to try to raise her score. Flowers, birds, dogs, brightly colored clothing and jewelry, and Mickey Mouse were among the many things that brought on her infectious smile that brightened the day of those around her.
Rosemary has left behind her daughter, Susan, stepchildren, Mark and Debbie, her dog, Heidi, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those who love her hope that Rosemary is enjoying a night out in Heaven with Earnest, Arthur, Helen, Michael, Dan and all the others she has missed so dearly that preceded her in death.
Memorial Donations can be made in Rosemary's honor to support the good works of Heartland Hospice. Heartland's nurses and staff took such loving care of Rosemary in her final months and never left her side through her darkest night. The family cannot thank them enough for their support.
A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 1:00 PM at Judson Memorial Baptist Church, with Pastor Zach Bartels officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 5-8 PM at Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt-Delhi Chapel and then once again at the church an hour before the service. Covid-19 protocol will be followed during those times, masks must be worn and social distancing will be encouraged. Condolences may be made at www.palmerbush.com