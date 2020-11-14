Rosemary E. HathawayDewitt - Age 94, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. She was born March 20, 1926, to George S. Jr. and Evalee (Ayers) Marshall of Nashville, Michigan. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1943, thereafter attending Western Michigan University. Rosemary began a career at Sears Roebuck in Kalamazoo while attending WMU.She married Lyle C. Hathaway in 1947, who was the first Michigan State Police officer to be allowed to marry before a two-year tenure as an officer. The couple moved across Michigan as Lyle served in the troops, from Bay City to Houghton Lake to Paw Paw to East Lansing, where Rosemary resumed her career at Sears in the Auditing Department. The couple retired to Lake Isabella, MI while also travelling the U.S. in their fifth wheel.After Lyle's passing, Rosemary relocated to DeWitt, MI where she was active in the community and a member of Redeemer United Methodist Church.Rosemary was a talented seamstress, gardener, and avid walker. She watched tennis matches remotely with her sister and, well into her 90s, loved to play Wii bowling, often scoring perfect games ambidextrously. Most of all, she loved her family and had an infectious smile for everyone.Predeceasing her are her parents, husband Lyle Hathaway, and sisters Marcelle Tooke and Geneva Novak.Surviving to cherish her memory are her sister Marquita Clements of Nashville, MI, sister-in-law Pearl Pattison of Kalamazoo, MI, brother-in-law Larry Novak of Nashville, MI, children Don (Michelle) Hathaway of Williamston, MI, Lynn (Steve) Hoeksema of Lansing, MI, and JoAnn Hathaway of DeWitt, MI, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. at Redeemer United Methodist Church, DeWitt, MI with interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Nashville, MI.In lieu of flowers those who wish may contribute to Rosemary's memory to Redeemer Church Memorial Fund, 13980 Schavey Rd, Dewitt, MI 48820.