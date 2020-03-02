|
|
Rosemary Ellen Stock
Lansing - Rosemary Stock, 82, passed away March 1, 2020 after a 12 year battle with autoimmune disease. She was born to Howard E. and Marie (Sullivan) Stock in Flint, MI on August 30, 1937. Her parents lived in Lapeer when she was born and she spent the first year of her life there. In 1938, they all moved to the Thumb area, and Rosemary grew up in Sandusky, MI. She graduated from Sandusky High School in 1955, and was a 1958 graduate of Mt. Carmel Mercy Hospital School of Nursing where she earned a diploma in nursing. She remained in contact with the majority of her Mercy classmates over the years. She passed the State Board exams in nursing soon after graduation and became a Registered Nurse. After passing the State Board exam, she worked at Detroit's Herman Keifer Hospital in Obstetrics for a year. She moved to Los Angeles in 1959 and lived there until 1962. Rosemary volunteered for the Peace Corps in 1963 and trained in Norman, OK. She spent the next two years in Tunis, Tunisia where she worked at Sadiki Hospital. She also had the opportunity to travel in the area. While there, she formed life-long friendships with many of the other volunteers in her group. She had fond memories her experience in North Africa and never forgot about her "second home". She revisited Tunisia in 1972 and 1984. She was employed in the nursing profession for nearly 48 years in Michigan, California, and North Africa. She enjoyed traveling. Ireland was her favorite destination and she made 5 trips there over the years. Rosemary was an avid reader of fiction and a collector of antiques. She liked vintage automobiles, antique juke boxes, old time rock & roll, and old movies. She was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lansing, and a member of an aerobic exercise group. After her retirement in 1999, she became a mentor for the Lansing School District. Rosemary was fortunate to be a member of a very close-knit, extended family. She really enjoyed the children who have joined our family in the past few years. She was also a great fan of MSU sports, and attended many Spartan football and hockey games. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Roy Rosquin; nephew, Neil Rosquin; and niece, Noreen Rosquin. She is survived by her siblings, Margaret (Richard) Price, and Michael (Marie) Stock; 8 nieces and nephews; and numerous grand-nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass is 10:30 AM Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MSU Sports or to the Salvation Army. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020