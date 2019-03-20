Rosemary Severance



East Lansing - Rosemary Severance of East Lansing died on Monday, March 18th, 2019 following a series of illnesses. She was 93 years old. She was the oldest child of Lyle E. Severance of Lansing, Michigan and Catherine Needham Severance of Urbana, Illinois. Born in Lansing on January 18th, 1926, she attended Maplewood Elementary School, Walter H. French Junior High School, and was a 1943 graduate of J. W. Sexton High School (a member of the first Sexton graduating class.) She earned a degree in English from Michigan State College in 1948 and was awarded a Master's degree in Library Science from the University of Illinois in Urbana, Illinois in 1949. She then served as a U. S. Army Special Services Librarian in Germany for several years. After her military career, she was a librarian at the historic Southwest Regional Library in Bolivar, Missouri. She then served as a librarian at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York and later served as a librarian at Woodberry Forest School in Woodberry, Virginia, before moving back to East Lansing in 1970. She was very active in her East Lansing community. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church for over 45 years, where she served for many years as the Altar Guild scheduler. She was a precinct chairman for East Lansing elections for many years. She was treasurer for several organizations, including the United States China People's Friendship Society, the American Association of University Women, and Church Women United. She was an inveterate traveler, and one of the first U. S. citizens to visit China after President Richard M. Nixon in 1972. As a member of the United States China People's Friendship Society, she was a regular attendee at their annual meeting in Washington D. C., where she served as recording secretary for a number of years. She also traveled extensively in Africa, including several safaris. She is survived by her only brother, William A. N. Severance, of West Grove, PA. Her three sisters - Elizabeth S. Rimpau, of East Lansing, MI; Helen M. Darnow, of New Fairfield,CT; and Alice E. Woodall, of Spanish Fort, AL, preceded her in death. She is also survived by nieces: Joy Alice Rimpau, of East Lansing, MI; Susan Aspesi (Paul) of New Fairfield, CT; Ellen S. Severance, of Baltimore, MD; Carol C. Budnick (Vincent), of West Grove, PA; Emily A. Severance, of Pena Blanca, NM; Carrie Woodall Johnson (Thomas), of Pelham, AL; Helen Woodall Glaze (Thomas, Jr.), of Gulfport, MS, and nephews: John Darnow (Tamara) of Superior, CO; Jamie Darnow (Theresa), of Old Greenwich, CT; Aaron T. Woodall (Andrea), of Ashburn, VA: Joel H. Woodall, of Spanish Fort, Al; Robert J. Woodall (Beatriz), of South Lebanon, OH, and 22 great nieces and nephews. Friends may visit at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 1730 East Grand River Avenue, East Lansing, Michigan from 2-4 and 6-8 on Friday, March 22. Funeral services will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 800 Abbot Road, East Lansing, Michigan at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with a reception immediately to follow. Interment will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Rosemary's memory to a . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greastlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary