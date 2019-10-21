|
Rosemary Simon
Portland - Rosemary (Smith) Simon, age 88, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born April 2, 1931 at 505 Divine Highway, Portland, the daughter of Julius and Julia (Feldpausch) Smith. Rosie was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Portland, Catholic Order of Forresters, American Legion and the V.F.W. #4090 Auxiliaries. Rosie enjoyed playing bingo, a good game of marbles, sewing and knitting - one of her specialties being mittens, her children were never without warm hands. Rosie was an avid traveler and many of her trips landed her at the casino. She loved life and her family, she never missed a grandchild's activity and was always there to show her support.
Preceding Rosie in death are her parents; husband, Richard J. Simon; brothers, John, Bill, Leo, Richard, and Chuck Smith; sisters, Rita Scheurer and Viola Dutcher; son-in-law, Dan Blemaster; and daughter-in-law, Pam Simon. Surviving are her children, Judy (Tom) Fryover, Charlene (Al) Fedewa, Cyndy (John) Knoop, Susan Blemaster, Gloria (Jeff) Badder, Jim (Martha) Simon, Dennis (Marilyn) Simon, and Andy (Cheryl) Simon; 32 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Simon, RuthAnn Hengesbach, "her oldest daughter" Jean VanOsteran, and Julie (Dan) Leonard; brothers, George and Joe Smith; special niece and travel companion, Alice Stanke; several brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins; and caring neighbors, Don and Bonnie Miller.
The family would like to thank Dr. Abualrihy and Staff, Dr. Mahmood and Staff, McLaren Interventional Radiology, and Sparrow Home Hospice for being Rosie's "angels" and for the excellent care they took of her.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Darrel Kempf at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Portland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., with the rosary being prayed at 5:30 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Parish or Sparrow Home Hospice in honor of Rosie. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019